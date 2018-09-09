Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags eight passes

Hopkins nabbed eight of 11 passes for 78 yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to New England. He lost seven yards on a carry.

It was a fairly quiet debut for the star receiver, but the fact that an eight-catch performance comes across as ho-hum is evidence of how special he is. Hopkins' yards per game dropped by less than a yard with Deshaun Watson out last season. That should be a sign that, whoever is at quarterback, Hopkins will get his. His production is tied directly to Watson's development.