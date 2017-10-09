Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday
Hopkins caught four of 12 targets for 52 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Chiefs.
Hopkins final stat line is deceiving, as he had a relatively inefficient night before finding the painted area twice in garbage time. However, it can't be ignored how much rookie QB Deshaun Watson seems to be honing in on Hopkins as his clear-cut top option in the passing game. In fact, since Watson took over the starting job in Week 2, 45 of his 122 pass attempts have been sent Hopkins' way. That's a 37 percent market share, which is not something that all No. 1 wideouts can lay claim to. Though he'll likely be seeing a lot of Jason McCourty during the Texans' Week 6 matchup with the Browns, Hopkins should still have plenty of chances to exploit a Cleveland secondary that's relinquished 8.3 yards per attempt this season, good for fourth-worst in the league.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Thriving with mobile QB under center•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 catches in blowout•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to play Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 3•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...