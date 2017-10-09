Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday

Hopkins caught four of 12 targets for 52 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Chiefs.

Hopkins final stat line is deceiving, as he had a relatively inefficient night before finding the painted area twice in garbage time. However, it can't be ignored how much rookie QB Deshaun Watson seems to be honing in on Hopkins as his clear-cut top option in the passing game. In fact, since Watson took over the starting job in Week 2, 45 of his 122 pass attempts have been sent Hopkins' way. That's a 37 percent market share, which is not something that all No. 1 wideouts can lay claim to. Though he'll likely be seeing a lot of Jason McCourty during the Texans' Week 6 matchup with the Browns, Hopkins should still have plenty of chances to exploit a Cleveland secondary that's relinquished 8.3 yards per attempt this season, good for fourth-worst in the league.