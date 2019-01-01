Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Starts week limited

Hopkins (ankle) is listed as a limited participant on the Tuesday injury report.

Consistently listed on the injury report, Hopkins never actually came close to missing a game this season. He caught 14 of 22 targets for 205 yards and two touchdowns in two matchups with the Colts during the regular season, doing most of that damage in the first meeting back in Week 4. He figures to stay busy during Saturday's playoff game.

