Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited Tuesday
Hopkins (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through.
Hopkins has dealt with the foot injury at various points throughout the season but has yet to miss any games. The 26-year-old is likely to remain limited again Wednesday but at this point there's nothing to suggest his availability for Thursday's game against the Dolphins is in question.
