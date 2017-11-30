Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited with foot injury
Hopkins (foot) is listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.
Hopkins opened last week as a limited participant with the same injury, and he ended up shaking off an ugly Tom Savage performance to come away with seven catches for 125 yards on 10 targets against a tough Baltimore secondary in Monday's 23-16 loss. The NFL leader in targets should be fine for Sunday's game against Tennessee, taking aim at a defense he roasted to the tune of 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in a 57-14 blowout win back in Week 4. Of course, Deshaun Watson (knee) was the Texans' starting QB in that game.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Unstoppable Monday night•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Ready to go Monday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited again Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as limited by foot issue•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Misses practice but should be fine•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Scores in win•
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...