Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Still limited with foot injury

Hopkins (foot) is listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Hopkins opened last week as a limited participant with the same injury, and he ended up shaking off an ugly Tom Savage performance to come away with seven catches for 125 yards on 10 targets against a tough Baltimore secondary in Monday's 23-16 loss. The NFL leader in targets should be fine for Sunday's game against Tennessee, taking aim at a defense he roasted to the tune of 10 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in a 57-14 blowout win back in Week 4. Of course, Deshaun Watson (knee) was the Texans' starting QB in that game.