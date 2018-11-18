Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Stretches TD streak to five
Hopkins caught five of six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble in Sunday's 23-21 win over Washington.
Hopkins scored from 16 yards out in the first quarter to extend his touchdown streak to five games. The physical wideout is among the league's most dangerous players near the goal line, with 21 receiving scores since the start of last season. Deploy him as you usually would against the Titans in Week 12.
