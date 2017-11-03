Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Stuck with Savage

Hopkins figures to see plenty of volume Tom Savage, who has thrown 34 percent of his career passes in the veteran wideout's direction, ESPN.coms' Mike Clay reports.

Deshaun Watson's season-ending ACL tear nonetheless hinders Hopkins' rest-of-season prospects, as Savage is unlikely to post efficiency stats anywhere near what the rookie had been doing. Watson's ability to create big plays with both his arm and feet has played a huge role in Hopkins' NFL-leading total of seven touchdowns (tied with teammate Will Fuller). While his current mark of 10.9 targets per game could stand strong with Savage under center, Hopkins is unlikely to score a touchdown per game and may struggle to maintain his mark of 8.0 yards per target.