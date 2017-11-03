Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Stuck with Savage
Hopkins figures to see plenty of volume Tom Savage, who has thrown 34 percent of his career passes in the veteran wideout's direction, ESPN.coms' Mike Clay reports.
Deshaun Watson's season-ending ACL tear nonetheless hinders Hopkins' rest-of-season prospects, as Savage is unlikely to post efficiency stats anywhere near what the rookie had been doing. Watson's ability to create big plays with both his arm and feet has played a huge role in Hopkins' NFL-leading total of seven touchdowns (tied with teammate Will Fuller). While his current mark of 10.9 targets per game could stand strong with Savage under center, Hopkins is unlikely to score a touchdown per game and may struggle to maintain his mark of 8.0 yards per target.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Explodes for 224 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Takes day off Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday•
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...