Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suffers injury, plays on
Hopkins injured his ankle during Saturday's win over the Jets, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hopkins rolled his ankle at the beginning of the drive that eventually led to him hauling in the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, "I rolled my ankle on a slant at the beginning of that drive, so it was hard to run out there," Hopkins said. "The guys knew it. I stayed down for a minute, and they came over and took me off." That Hopkins returned is a good sign, but it could also mean the adrenaline of the moment kicked in. We'll need to keep a watchful eye on his health leading up to Week 16 when the Texans travel to Philadelphia next Sunday.
