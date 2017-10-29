Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday
Hopkins, who did not practice Friday, is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The same applies to running back D'Onta Foreman, with the duo having been listed by the Texans on Friday as did not practice/not injury-related, after they were absent from practice in the wake of recent comments made by team owner Bob McNair. Hopkins heads into Week 8 action with 37 catches for 382 yards and six TDs in six games to date.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Takes day off Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Thriving with mobile QB under center•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 catches in blowout•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...