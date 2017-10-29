Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday

Hopkins, who did not practice Friday, is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The same applies to running back D'Onta Foreman, with the duo having been listed by the Texans on Friday as did not practice/not injury-related, after they were absent from practice in the wake of recent comments made by team owner Bob McNair. Hopkins heads into Week 8 action with 37 catches for 382 yards and six TDs in six games to date.