Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Suits up Sunday
Hopkins (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
It remains to be seen how much Hopkins' toe issue impacts him Sunday, if at all, but he'd be a tough player to bench this week, even with another injury-driven QB change (to T.J. Yates) and up against the Jaguars' rugged pass D, which has allowed a league-low 174.2 yards per game in the air to date. In spite of a team context that has been quite fluid this season, Hopkins -- who leads the league with 11 receiving TDs -- has racked up a fantasy-friendly 88 catches and 1,233 receiving yards in 13 games to date.
