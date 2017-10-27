Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Takes day off Friday

Hopkins was absent from Friday's practice due to what head coach Bill O'Brien termed a "personal day," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In reality, Hopkins left NRG Stadium due to recent comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. Regarding Hopkins' odds to suit up Sunday in Seattle, O'Brien said, "Look, I would tell you he'll be here. If something changes, we'll let you know." Consequently, Hopkins' status will be one to watch as the weekend proceeds.