Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Takes day off Friday
Hopkins was absent from Friday's practice due to what head coach Bill O'Brien termed a "personal day," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In reality, Hopkins left NRG Stadium due to recent comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. Regarding Hopkins' odds to suit up Sunday in Seattle, O'Brien said, "Look, I would tell you he'll be here. If something changes, we'll let you know." Consequently, Hopkins' status will be one to watch as the weekend proceeds.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not spotted at start of practice Friday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Has season-low four targets•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags three scores Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Thriving with mobile QB under center•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Reels in 10 catches in blowout•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to play Sunday•
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...