Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Targeted 11 times

Hopkins nabbed six of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee

Deshaun Watson was scrambling around shortly before halftime when Hopkins found a hole in Tennessee's coverage, caught the low pass, and turned up field for a 31-yard touchdown. Fans will rightly look at Will Fuller's big game and wonder how Hopkins will fare if Fuller is featured more prominently in Houston's offense this season. Expect Hopkins to still be the man. In addition to his big touchdown catch, Hopkins was targeted on a deep would-be touchdown pass that was picked off by the Titans and snatched what would have been a key grab that could have set up a game-tying field goal if time didn't expire. When Watson needs a play, Hopkins remains his most-likely target.