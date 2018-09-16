Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Targeted 11 times
Hopkins nabbed six of 11 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Tennessee
Deshaun Watson was scrambling around shortly before halftime when Hopkins found a hole in Tennessee's coverage, caught the low pass, and turned up field for a 31-yard touchdown. Fans will rightly look at Will Fuller's big game and wonder how Hopkins will fare if Fuller is featured more prominently in Houston's offense this season. Expect Hopkins to still be the man. In addition to his big touchdown catch, Hopkins was targeted on a deep would-be touchdown pass that was picked off by the Titans and snatched what would have been a key grab that could have set up a game-tying field goal if time didn't expire. When Watson needs a play, Hopkins remains his most-likely target.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Active Sunday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns in another limited practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags eight passes•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes cameo Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.