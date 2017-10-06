Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Thriving with mobile QB under center

Hopkins has benefited from teammate Deshaun Watson's ability to extend plays through the quarterbacks his first three starts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hopkins' previous quarterbacks during his four-plus years with Houston haven't given him much time to sell his routes and get open, but Watson's maneuverability is opening up the Texans offense. The quarterback's athleticism has greatly assisted Hopkins, who leads the NFL in both catches (31) and targets (49) at the season's quarter pole. That translates to a career-high 63.3 percent catch rate for Hopkins heading into his Week 5 matchup with the undefeated Chiefs, who rank 25th in passing defense (248.0 yards per game allowed) this season.