Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: To report on time
Hopkins will report for the start of training camp Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Hopkins remains in search of a long-term extension, but unlike last year, he's not anticipated to miss any practice time while in pursuit of a pay day. That being said, having accumulated 317 receptions for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns through his first four seasons, the 25-year-old is deserving of a raise from the $7.9 million he's scheduled to earn this season. In not holding out, however, Hopkins will get the opportunity to work with quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson from the get-go, which bodes well for his chances of improving on last year's sub-1,000 yard season.
