Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Tops century mark in loss

Hopkins caught nine of 12 targets for 104 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to Philadelphia.

Hopkins battled an ankle issue during the week but was able to turn in his second straight 100-yard effort. However, it marked just the second time this season that the 26-year-old had back-to-back 100-yard games. Unfortunately, he was held out of the end zone for the first time in three weeks. The Clemson product has a tough test Week 17 at home against Jacksonville, against whom he caught just three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in Week 7.

