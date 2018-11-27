Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Touchdown streak snapped

Hopkins caught five of six targets for 74 yards in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Titans.

Hopkins led Houston in all major receiving categories, although it was new teammate Demaryius Thomas who scored both of the team's touchdowns through the air. While that broke Hopkins' streak of five straight games with at least one touchdown, he still topped 70 yards for the eighth time this season, making a handful of catches along the way. The All-Pro wideout will now look forward to a Week 13 matchup against the Browns.