Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Trending toward game-time decision
Coach Bill O'Brien relayed Thursday that a decision on whether Hopkins (calf) will play in Sunday's season finale against the Colts will be made before game-time, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Previous reports suggested that the wideout was likely to miss his first regular season game since entering the NFL in 2013, but O'Brien fell short of that conclusion. Still, with the Texans sitting at 4-11, we doubt that the team will push Hopkins to play at much less than 100 percent in Week 17. To date, the 25-year-old has logged a fantasy-friendly 96 catches for 1,378 yards and 13 TDs over the course of 15 games.
