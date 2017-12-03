Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns 14 targets into 80 yards Sunday

Hopkins caught eight of 14 targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss to Tennessee.

Hopkins just missed getting his feet down on a would-be touchdown in the second quarter, but displayed tremendous ability to get his toes down inbounds for a 17-yard gain on 3rd-and-2 later in the frame. The physical wide receiver was quarterback Tom Savage's first read on almost every downfield throw, so Hopkins was unsurprisingly able to top 75 yards for the sixth consecutive game. Keep using the fifth-year man out of Clemson with confidence, as he's proven capable of making a significant impact regardless of who lines up under center for Houston.