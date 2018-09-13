Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns in another limited practice

Hopkins (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site relayed footage of Hopkins working at practice Thursday and the wideout seemed to be moving around well enough. We'll have to see if Hopkins draws a "questionable" designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, or is removed from the Texans' Week 2 injury report altogether come Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories