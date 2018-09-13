Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Turns in another limited practice
Hopkins (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site relayed footage of Hopkins working at practice Thursday and the wideout seemed to be moving around well enough. We'll have to see if Hopkins draws a "questionable" designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, or is removed from the Texans' Week 2 injury report altogether come Friday.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Snags eight passes•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes cameo Saturday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Not playing Saturday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Small workload expected for Saturday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...