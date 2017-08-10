Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two catches to start preseason

Hopkins caught both his targets for 15 yards in Wednesday's first preseason game against the Panthers.

Hopkins' two catches both came on Houston's opening touchdown drive led by Tom Savage. After helping his team find pay dirt, Hopkins was understandably shut down for the night. Considering how rookie signal-caller Deshaun Watson impressed after the Texans pulled their starters, however, it'll be interesting to see if Hopkins gets to work with him more in the coming weeks.

