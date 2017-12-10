Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Two touchdowns and 149 yards in loss

Hopkins caught 11 of 16 targets for 149 yards and two touchdowns while losing a costly fumble in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.

Hopkins caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Yates in the final minute of the first half, further demonstrating the star receiver's ability to be productive regardless of who's throwing him the ball. Yates looked almost exclusively Hopkins' way after taking over for Tom Savage (concussion) in the second quarter, and the duo connected again on a 29-yard score early in the third quarter. The wide receiver's fumble with under six minutes remaining and his team trailing by a touchdown ended any realistic chance of a comeback, however.