Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Under the weather
Hopkins (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
Hopkins should have ample time to recover before Saturday's game against the Buccaneers and a return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday would be the first step toward clearing up any doubt about the wideout's Week 16 status.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high receiving total in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leads team with 64 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in Week 12 win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Seven catches in Week 11 loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eight catches, TD in London•
