Play

Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Under the weather

Hopkins (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.

Hopkins should have ample time to recover before Saturday's game against the Buccaneers and a return to practice, in any capacity, Thursday would be the first step toward clearing up any doubt about the wideout's Week 16 status.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories