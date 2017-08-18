Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Unlikely to play against Pats
Hopkins (hand) did not practice this week and is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
The Texans will be without their top pass catchers Saturday as Hopkins, Will Fuller (collarbone) and Braxton Miller (ankle) nurse injuries. That will open the door for other wideouts, most notably Jaelen Strong. Head coach Bill O'Brien, who hasn't acknowledged that Hopkins is dealing with an injury, continues to say the receiver is fine and should be ready to roll for the regular-season opener against Jacksonville on Sept. 10.
