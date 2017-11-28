Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Unstoppable Monday night

Hopkins caught seven of 10 targets for 125 yards in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Ravens.

Hopkins was simply unstoppable, as a number of his looks came with defenders draped all over him, leaving his jersey ripped up by the night's end. Despite that treatment -- which came from the league's second-best passing defense -- Hopkins still produced his fourth game of over 105 receiving yards this season. Three of those have come in his last five outings, with the other one coming earlier this year against this Sunday's opponent, the Titans. Averaging a shade under the century mark while seeing over 12 targets per game since the mistake-prone Tom Savage took over at quarterback, Hopkins currently ranks in the top six in receptions (69), targets (127), yards (1,004) and touchdown grabs (nine), making him an elite fantasy commodity.