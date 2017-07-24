Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Will report to camp on time

Hopkins will report to the Texans for the start of training camp Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins remains in search of a long-term extension, but unlike last year, he's not anticipated to miss any practice time while in pursuit of a payday. That being said, having accumulated 317 receptions for 4,487 yards and 23 touchdowns through his first four seasons, the 25-year-old is deserving of a raise from the $7.9 million he's scheduled to earn in 2017. In not holding out, however, Hopkins will get the opportunity to work with quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson right away, which bodes well for his chances of improving on the subpar total of 954 yards he accumulated in 2016, most of which came with the since-departed Brock Osweiler running the offense.