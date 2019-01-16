Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Withdraws from Pro Bowl

Hopkins has withdrawn from the Pro Bowl due to a shoulder injury, Pat McManamon of ESPN reports.

Hopkins was banged up entering Houston's wild-card loss to Indianapolis and went on to sprain the AC joint in his right shoulder before the final whistle. It's no surprise he'll drop out of the Pro Bowl in favor of rest. Cleveland's Jarvis Landry will take Hopkins' spot on the AFC roster.

