White caught one of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to San Francisco.

A little more than a week after he was signed to Houston's practice squad, White served as the team's third wideout Sunday, surprisingly moving ahead of Chris Thompson, who has been on the Texans main roster since Week 4. Houston is lacking depth at wide receiver, so there could be some opportunities for White between now and the end of the season. Although, those chances will come after DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller get their targets, leaving White a huge gamble heading into Week 15 against the Jaguars, the NFL's best defense against the pass (174.2 YPG).