Texans' DeAndrew White: Injures groin
White will be out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury at Friday's practice, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
White was reportedly off to an exceptional start in training camp before suffering the injury. He is among nine other receivers on the depth chart, so it will be advantageous for him to return sooner than later in order to compete for a spot on the final roster.
Texans' DeAndrew White: Signs with Houston•
DeAndrew White: Released by Patriots•
Patriots' DeAndrew White: Re-signs with Patriots•
49ers' DeAndrew White: Failed to make a catch Thursday•
49ers' DeAndrew White: Likely candidate to fill in at slot•
49ers' DeAndrew White: Fills in at slot position Saturday•
