Texans' DeAndrew White: Placed on IR
White (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
White injured his groin in training camp, though the exact nature of his problem isn't clear. He's likely stuck on injured reserve through the end of the 2017 campaign unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the Texans.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....