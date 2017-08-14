Play

White (groin) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

White injured his groin in training camp, though the exact nature of his problem isn't clear. He's likely stuck on injured reserve through the end of the 2017 campaign unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the Texans.

