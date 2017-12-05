White was promoted to the Texans' active roster Tuesday.

White was promoted after Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. White spent training camp with the Texans and was signed to the team's practice squad last week, so the wideout should have a decent grasp on Houston's playbook. However, the 26-year-old will likely find himself on the bottom of the depth chart and is more likely to see reps on special teams than offense.