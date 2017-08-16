Play

White (groin) was placed on the Texans Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

White was waived by the Texans on Monday and reverted to IR after he cleared waivers. He'll remain on IR throughout the season, unless he and the team come to terms on an injury settlement.

