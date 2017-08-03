Gray (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to the Texans' injured reserve.

Gray was waived/injured on Tuesday after tearing his ACL last week. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Texans, he's likely stuck on injured reserve through the end of the 2017 campaign.

