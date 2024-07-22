The Texans activated Phillips (shoulder) off the active/PUP list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Phillips passed his physical and is back at practice for Houston. He projects to reprise a depth role at linebacker while contributing on special teams during the 2024 campaign.
