Phillips is set to sign a one-year contract with the Texans on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Phillips has spent the past two seasons in Baltimore, mostly contributing in a special teams role. He'll likely be competing for a similar role in Houston, while likely serving as a depth option in their linebacker corps.
