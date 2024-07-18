The Texans placed Phillips (shoulder) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 27-year-old played in all 17 regular-season games for Baltimore last season, but he missed both playoff contests with a shoulder injury that is apparently still not 100 percent. Phillips signed a one-year deal with Houston in the offseason and will serve as defensive depth while filling a key role on special teams.
