Walker has indicated that he's signing with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Walker visited the Texans for a workout, and apparently the two sides worked out a deal during that time. The details of Walker's contract have not yet been made available, but he figures to play at least a rotational role on Houston's defensive line after recording 4.0 sacks in 2019 and 4.5 sacks in 2020, both with the Broncos.