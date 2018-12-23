Though coach Bill O'Brien didn't have an update on Thomas' status immediately following Sunday's loss to the Eagles, it's feared that the wideout suffered a torn Achilles, NFL.com reports.

With Will Fuller (knee) on IR and Keke Coutee dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, this is an injury that the 10-5 Texans can ill-afford so close to the playoffs. If Thomas' injury is as severe as feared, Vyncint Smith's profile in the Houston offense would figure to expand going forward.

