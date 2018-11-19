Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Blanked in Week 11 win
Thomas failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Redskins.
So much for an extended role. DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee (hamstring) remain the wide receivers to own ahead of Houston's Week 12 meeting with the Titans, as Thomas is still adjusting to his new surroundings after coming over from Denver in a trade.
