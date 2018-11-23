Coach Bill O'Brien said he needs to do a better job of getting Thomas more involved in the offense, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After a Week 11 win over Washington, when Thomas was targeted once (no catches), O'Brien was ready to take the blame for the wide receiver's limited involvement. "Yeah, it's not Demaryius," the coach said. "I have to do a better job of getting him more involved. He's working hard, he's a good pro and we need to do a better job of getting him the ball a little more." Quarterback Deshaun Watson had Thomas' back as well, telling reporters that Houston's midseason addition is approaching the level of playbook knowledge he needs. It's been three-plus weeks since the Texans acquired Thomas, and from the sounds of his coach and quarterback, we expect progress Week 12 against the Titans on Monday.