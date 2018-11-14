Thomas will be more involved in the offense this coming Sunday against the Redskins, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Thomas made his Houston debut in Week 9, when he caught three passes for 61 yards -- all in the first quarter -- but plans are afoot to expand his role and target him all four quarters. The veteran wideout used the Week 10 bye to absorb more of the Texans' playbook, something coach Bill O'Brien made notice of during this week's first practice session. "Get out there today, have a lot of plays we ran in practice today, [Thomas] knew where to line up, change his position, change his identity by personnel, knew what to do," O'Brien said. "I think we're going to make a lot of strides with him from week to week." Week 11 presents a favorable matchup for Thomas, who will line up against a Washington defense that ranks 25th against the pass (270.1 YPG) and 30th against opposing wide receivers (192.4 YPG).