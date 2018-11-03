Thomas will start Sunday against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's been whirlwind week for Thomas who was traded by the Broncos to the Texans on Tuesday, then took a crash course in his new team's playbook. Physically, Thomas is in shape to play a full complement of snaps, but the question is how much of the playbook has he retained. Thankfully, he played under former Denver coach Josh McDaniels using a similar system to that of Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, who worked together with McDaniels in New England. "I notice some of the wording, some of the formations," Thomas said. "That helps me out a lot." Expectations should be set to moderate for his first week in a Houston uniform, particularly against a defense that's been effective defending the pass. However, as Thomas gains greater knowledge of the playbook, fosters chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson and plays opposite the double-covered DeAndre Hopkins, Thomas could start producing like the four-time Pro Bowl selection he is.