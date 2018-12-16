Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Hauls in six passes
Thomas caught six of eight targets for 59 yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.
Thomas was relatively quiet until the Texans' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, when he caught three passes for 29 yards to help set up a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. The yardage is Thomas' highest total since he had 61 receiving yards in his debut for the Texans in Week 9. The 30-year-old has been unable to take advantage the last three games with Keke Coutee (hamstring) sidelined, and his modest production keeps him as a touchdown-reliant fantasy play.
