Thomas caught three of five targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.

Thomas finished as part of a three-way tie for second on the team in receiving yards behind DeAndre Hopkins' 91. Though Thomas did catch a pair of touchdowns last week, he's averaging just 32.8 yards through his first four games in a Texans uniform. Owners relying on Thomas in Week 14 against the Colts will likely need a touchdown to get satisfactory output from the big-bodied receiver.