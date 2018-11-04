Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Lacking competition at wideout
Thomas could be in line for significant playing time after Houston declared Keke Coutee (hamstring) out for Sunday's game in Denver.
Coutee did not travel with the team, leaving the Texans without two of its significant targets at wide receiver -- Will Fuller (knee, IR) being the other. Whether or not Thomas has command of the full playbook, it appears he'll get a heavy dose of snaps, which could potentially lead to a good deal of targets. Head coach Bill O'Brien previously downplayed Thomas' learning curve, citing the nine-year veteran's extensive experience within offensive systems in the NFL.
