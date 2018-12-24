Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Officially on injured reserve
The Texans placed Thomas (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
This move was routine as a result of the torn Achilles suffered by Thomas in Week 16, thus ending his seven-game run with the Texans with 23 catches (on 33 targets) for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Because his $14 million salary for 2019 isn't guaranteed, he may have played his last down with his second organization. Expect Thomas (who turns 31 on Christmas Day) to focus primarily on rehab in the offseason with an eye on a prove-it deal for next season.
More News
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Suffers ruptured Achilles•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Achilles'l tear feared•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Suffers Achilles' injury•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Hauls in six passes•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Sees six targets in loss•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Kept in check by Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...