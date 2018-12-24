The Texans placed Thomas (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This move was routine as a result of the torn Achilles suffered by Thomas in Week 16, thus ending his seven-game run with the Texans with 23 catches (on 33 targets) for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Because his $14 million salary for 2019 isn't guaranteed, he may have played his last down with his second organization. Expect Thomas (who turns 31 on Christmas Day) to focus primarily on rehab in the offseason with an eye on a prove-it deal for next season.

