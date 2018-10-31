Thomas practiced with the Texans on Wednesday, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website reports.

Thomas was traded from Denver to Houston on Tuesday and then passed his physical early Wednesday morning. He may need some time to become truly comfortable while learning a new offense, but it won't come as any surprise if he immediately steps in as a starter across from DeAndre Hopkins (foot). With Will Fuller (knee) out for the season and Keke Coutee (hamstring) primarily limited to slot work, Thomas could be tasked with a high volume of snaps from the get-go. Oddly enough, he'll head back to Denver this weekend to take aim at his former teammates in his first game wearing a Houston uniform. The Broncos have mostly done good work defending the pass, but slot specialist Chris Harris is the team's only cornerback playing at a high level.