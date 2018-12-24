Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Ruptured Achilles
Thomas suffered a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's loss to the Eagles and will miss the remainder of the season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thomas was unable to put any weight on his leg and carted off the field in the fourth quarter. He will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve. The injury opens up playing time for rookie Vyncint Smith, who caught his first NFL touchdown pass after Thomas left the game, and DeAndre Carter.
