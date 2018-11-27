Thomas caught four of five targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-17 win over the Titans.

Thomas was a focus of coach Bill O'Brien in advance of Monday's contest, and his two touchdowns evidence O'Brien's improved job at getting him involved in the offense. Following just three catches in his first two games as a Texan, Thomas opened Houston's scoring with a 12-yard reception in the first quarter, then closed the game with a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth. In doing so, he provided a nice option opposite DeAndre Hopkins, whose six targets led the team. In Week 13, Thomas and company will host the Browns.