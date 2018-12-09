Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Sees six targets in loss
Thomas caught four of six passing attempts for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Indianapolis.
The effort marks Thomas' second-best since coming to Houston from Denver prior to Week 9. Since then, he has not exceeded 61 yards or four catches in any game. The 30-year-old will be a touchdown-dependent play on the road Week 15 against the Jets.
More News
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Kept in check by Browns•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Scores twice in victory•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Coach takes blame•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Blanked in Week 11 win•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Expanded role expected Sunday•
-
Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Using bye week for learning•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14