Texans' Demaryius Thomas: Solid in win over former team
Thomas caught all three of his targets, totaling 61 yards during Sunday's 19-17 road win over Denver.
Facing his ex-team of nine years within a week of being traded away, Thomas hauled in three first-quarter receptions, but failed to garner a single target the remainder of the way. A notable upgrade at quarterback from Case Keenum to Deshaun Watson may push Thomas from WR3 territory into a high-end flex consideration. Houston ranked top-8 in terms of passing yards per attempt entering Week 9 (compared to Denver's 18th-ranked air attack), meaning Thomas may exceed the 50.3 yards per game average he established in eight games as a Bronco this season. Following a Week 10 bye to gain a greater grasp of the offensive playbook, Thomas and the Texans take on the Redskins top-15 pass defense Nov. 18 at FedEx Field.
